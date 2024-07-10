ABC 6 Spotlight on Business July 10th

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 Spotlight on Business for this week featured Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth.

Beeman discussed various local business headlines on the segment.

The Stewartville Dairy Queen has a brand-new building, and it is a perfect spot for an ice cream cone before headed to the nearby pool!

In Oronoco, the Two Sisters Bar and Kitchen is opening this summer. Beeman described it as a beautiful building with a patio and noted that the establishment was hiring.

The Piece Board Shop is another small business in Rochester, located at 434 Broadway Ave S. Beeman said the shop features skate gear, vintage clothing and more. The Machine Shed — another Rochester business — is operated by the father of The Piece Board Shop’s owner, keeping local entrepreneurship going for multiple generations.

Bucky Beeman will be back on ABC 6 News Good Morning next Wednesday, July 17 around 6:45 a.m. for another check of what is happening in local businesses across our area.