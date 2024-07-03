ABC 6 Spotlight on Business debuts

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, July 3, ABC 6 News launched a new segment, “Spotlight on Business.” The segment will take place every Wednesday during ABC 6 News Good Morning’s 6:30 a.m. half hour.

The segment will provide viewers with updates on newly opened and up-and-coming businesses.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford was joined by Bucky Beeman, owner and licensed real estate salesperson with Realty Growth, Inc. to discuss several new businesses in our area.

The first edition included a look at Ruth Chris Steakhouse in downtown Rochester, two new businesses in Pine Island, new businesses at The Shops on Maine, and Novios Café at 120 Elton Hills Drive NW.

Stay tuned for next week’s segment on Wednesday, July 10 around 6:40 a.m. live on ABC 6 News when Bucky will share even more local business updates on ABC 6 Spotlight on Business.