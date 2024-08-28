ABC 6 Spotlight on Business August 28
(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, August 28, highlighting three Rochester-area businesses.
- MN Treads Shoe Store (116 17th Ave NW, Rochester)
- Owner Brock Quimbly
- Located in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center
- Shoe store for runners and anyone who wants to be active
- Hours M-F 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 5 p.m.
- Hangers & Hems Laundromat (158 17th Ave NW, Rochester)
- Also located in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center
- Also has locations in Winona, Onalaska, WI and La Crosse, WI
- Wide array of services to cater to busy lifestyles
- Dry cleaning and laundry needs
- Also offer dry cleaning and shirt service to comprehensive care for household items such as bedspreads, comforters and fine linens
- Hours M-F 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon
- Homeward Bound Animal Clinic (50 45th Ave SW, Rochester)
- A new veterinary clinic with well-established staff to provide full-service, small animal veterinary services including surgical and dental care to the greater Rochester area
- Offer a broad spectrum of diagnostic procedures through in-house testing and use of external laboratories
- Work with other local prices when special diagnostic procedures are required
- In-house and online pharmacy, surgery suite on site, in-house x-ray capabilities, and a closely supervised hospitalization area.
- Indoor day-stay kennels with outdoor walking areas
- Hours M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Phone: (507) 361-3088
Do you own or know of a business in southeast Minnesota or north Iowa you’d like to see on a future Spotlight on Business segment? Email us at SpotlightOnBusiness@kaaltv.com!
“ABC 6 Spotlight on Business” airs on ABC 6 News Good Morning every Wednesday around 6:45 a.m.
You can also find segments on our website.