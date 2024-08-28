ABC 6 Spotlight on Business August 28

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Bucky Beeman with Realty Growth, Inc. joined ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford for ABC 6 Spotlight on Business Wednesday, August 28, highlighting three Rochester-area businesses.

MN Treads Shoe Store (116 17th Ave NW, Rochester) Owner Brock Quimbly Located in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center Shoe store for runners and anyone who wants to be active Hours M-F 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 5 p.m.



Hangers & Hems Laundromat (158 17th Ave NW, Rochester) Also located in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center Also has locations in Winona, Onalaska, WI and La Crosse, WI Wide array of services to cater to busy lifestyles Dry cleaning and laundry needs Also offer dry cleaning and shirt service to comprehensive care for household items such as bedspreads, comforters and fine linens Hours M-F 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon



Homeward Bound Animal Clinic (50 45th Ave SW, Rochester) A new veterinary clinic with well-established staff to provide full-service, small animal veterinary services including surgical and dental care to the greater Rochester area Offer a broad spectrum of diagnostic procedures through in-house testing and use of external laboratories Work with other local prices when special diagnostic procedures are required In-house and online pharmacy, surgery suite on site, in-house x-ray capabilities, and a closely supervised hospitalization area. Indoor day-stay kennels with outdoor walking areas Hours M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: (507) 361-3088



