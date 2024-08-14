ABC 6 Spotlight on Business August 14
(ABC 6 News) — Realty Growth’s Bucky Beeman hosted this week’s segment with ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Jeremy Ledford.
In the August 14th edition of Spotlight on Business Beeman highlights the following Rochester-area businessnes:
- Mill Valley Kitchen (150 Broadway Ave S, Rochester)
- Tribute to the Mill Valley region of northern California.
- Owned by husband-and-wife team Mike and Abby Rakun.
- Utilizes sustainable and locally-sourced meats, produce, seafood.
- Menu offers a variety of menu items, especially for those looking for healthy options without compromising flavor!
- MVK is on Facebook and Instagram.
- Gamez & More (511 Northern Hills Dr NE, Suite 7, Rochester)
- Sells “Magic the Gathering”, “Force of Will”, “Imperial Assault”, “X-Wing”, “Star Wars”, and many other licensed board games and collectibles.
- The business also purchases “Magic the Gathering” cards.
- Hosts many community events for “Magic the Gathering” and other enthusiasts.
- Gamez & More is on Facebook!
- 1928 Cocktails & Bites (216 1st Ave SW, Rochester)
- Located in a historic building in Rochester with Shanghai-inspired decor.
- Hours Tuesday-Saturday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Owner Sammi Loo.
- In the 2nd level of the former “Newts” location.
- Small bites and fun, ticketed events such as wine tasting and live music.
- 1928s Cocktails & Bites is on Facebook and Instagram.
