ABC 6 Spotlight on Business August 14

Mill Valley Kitchen (150 Broadway Ave S, Rochester) Tribute to the Mill Valley region of northern California. Owned by husband-and-wife team Mike and Abby Rakun. Utilizes sustainable and locally-sourced meats, produce, seafood. Menu offers a variety of menu items, especially for those looking for healthy options without compromising flavor! MVK is on Facebook and Instagram.



Gamez & More (511 Northern Hills Dr NE, Suite 7, Rochester) Sells “Magic the Gathering”, “Force of Will”, “Imperial Assault”, “X-Wing”, “Star Wars”, and many other licensed board games and collectibles. The business also purchases “Magic the Gathering” cards. Hosts many community events for “Magic the Gathering” and other enthusiasts. Gamez & More is on Facebook!



1928 Cocktails & Bites (216 1st Ave SW, Rochester) Located in a historic building in Rochester with Shanghai-inspired decor. Hours Tuesday-Saturday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. Owner Sammi Loo. In the 2nd level of the former “Newts” location. Small bites and fun, ticketed events such as wine tasting and live music. 1928s Cocktails & Bites is on Facebook and Instagram.



