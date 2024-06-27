ABC 6 Community Excellence Awards Winner #3: Jackie See

Jackie See is the latest winner of this year's Community Excellence Awards.

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 has announced its third of six winners for this year’s Community Excellence Awards.

Tonight’s winner is Jackie See, who was nominated twice because of her efforts as a volunteer for the food pantry at 125 Live.

Jackie has volunteered there for three years helping by picking donations, working inside the pantry, and even using her skills and knowledge as a dietician to help everyone feel their best.

On Thursday, ABC 6 will be handing out the awards to the winners at Soldier Field in Rochester.