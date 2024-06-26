ABC 6 Community Excellence Awards Winner #2: Josh and Nikky Johnson

Community Excellence Award #2: Josh and Nikky Johnson

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday evening, ABC 6 announced Pastor Josh Johnson and his wife, Nikky, as the next winners of this year’s Community Excellence Awards.

The Johnsons started “The Exchange” in Rochester seven years ago as a way to give back to the community.

Every Thursday, the group hosts a free community dinner while also providing clothing for those in need.

“We really want people to come no matter where they’re at. Even if they’ve been sober and they relapsed that day, we want you to come,” Nikky said.