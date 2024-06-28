ABC 6 Community Awards Winner #4: Tanya Young

ABC 6 announces Tanya Young from Byron as the next winner of the Community Excellence Awards.

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 News has announced its fourth of six winners for this year’s Community Excellence Awards.

Tonight’s winner is Tanya Young from Byron, who was nominated by Brianna Camel for the award.

“She’s always there for anyone anytime they need something. It doesn’t matter what it is,” Camel said.

Year-round, Young volunteers at the Salvation Army where she coordinates all the bell ringing in Kasson. She’s also a volunteer coach for the Kasson-Manorville “Girls on the Run” while still finding time to spearhead “Ready, Set, Learn” and volunteer at her church.