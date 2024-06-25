ABC 6 announces its first of six winners for the Community Excellence Awards

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday evening, ABC 6 News announced its first of six winners for the Community Excellence Awards.

This first winner is Kathy Davis, who is doing great things in the Rochester community. From being a teacher to working at her church and spending days at the food pantry, Davis has spent her life giving back to the community.