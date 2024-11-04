Man arrested for shooting threats towards polling place

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is facing a felony charge for threats of violence after allegedly threatening to shoot people at a polling location.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were dispatched to 2122 Campus Drive SE, a polling location in the City of Rochester, for threats call on Sunday November 3 at around 11:15 a.m.

Police tell us an election judge reported an individual, later identified as Timothy Kearney, age 46, Rochester, was accompanying someone who was there to vote and made comments about shooting people.

Kearney was located by police at Silver Creek Corner, 2125 Campus Dr. SE, and transported to Saint Marys due to his level of intoxication and later transported to the Adult Detention Center.