A new installation at Rochester’s Discovery Walk

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester’s Discovery Walk now features a new installation called “Punctuated Asymptote.”

It is made out of 62 light poles spanning the entirety of the Discovery Walk. One at a time, these lights will turn on at sunset at half-second intervals. The process will take about 30 seconds and mimic the rate of your walking heart rate.

The unique display is Sophia Chai’s first outdoor public art project.

“I like to think about how by imagining this straight line you can kind of think of something that is still out of your reach but still you can use your imagination and I think that that can be empowering,” Chai said.

The new Discovery Walk display intends to invite viewers to slow down their pace in life while experiencing different perspectives.

It is located along 2nd Avenue SW in downtown Rochester connecting downtown to Soldiers Field Park.