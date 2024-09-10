A look into RPS’ “Ignite Student Learning” referendum

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Public School District is hoping to pass its new “Ignite Student Learning” referendum this fall.

If approved by voters, it would add nearly $19.5 million each year over the next 10 years.

It is a commitment from RPS, but homeowners would be the ones covering the cost. For example, someone owning a $350,000 home would add an additional $29 per month to their property taxes, more than $350 per year.

The extra funding headed RPS’ way would focus on four primary needs within the district:

Added staff

Additional advanced student programs

Investments in student mental health and well-being services

Added vocational and technical classes

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, the average student in a district with more than 10,000 students (RPS has 17,500) receives $2120 per year in funding.

In Rochester, that number is not even half of that total at $943 per student. If this year’s referendum passes, that number would increase to $2076 for every student.

Voters wll be deciding the future of the referendum as early voting in Rochester begins on September 20th while the election is on Tuesday, November 5th.

The board will be holding their state of the district meeting on Monday, September 16th at 7 PM.