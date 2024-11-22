A look at the updated Iowa and Minnesota drought monitors

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — After rain and snowy conditions came through the area over the past week, some may be wondering what the most recent drought monitors are saying.

In Minnesota, the most recent drought monitor suggests the largest chunk of the state is in moderate drought, just over 49%.

Last week, 45% of the state was in severe drought, a total that has since dropped to 15%. Meantime, 35% of the state now falls into the abnormally dry category.

There has also been a minimal tick upward for drought free territory. Last week, 0.8% of the state was drought free, and now, that total is at 0.9%.

It is a similar story in Iowa.

Severe drought is down 10% from the prior 13% to now just 2.5%. The majority of Iowa is seeing moderate drought conditions, just over 58%.

Meanwhile, about 33% of the state is abnormally dry, and about 7% of the state is now drought free.

There are also significantly more people living in those drought areas in Iowa than in Minnesota. 22% of Minnesotans, about 1.25 million, live in drought.

That number in Iowa spikes to more than 1.5 million people, 49% of the population.