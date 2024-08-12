A look at polling numbers one week after Gov. Tim Walz joined Kamala Harris’ ticket

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It has been one week since Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined Kamala Harris’ ticket as her Vice President nominee.

Since then, support on the left seems to have grown.

According to a New York Times/Sienna College poll, Harris has a four-point edge on former President Donald Trump in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Harris is now also promising to eliminate taxes on tips for service workers, which is something Trump has touted for months.

Meanwhile, Trump’s running mate JD Vance is focusing on immigration reform.

Both campaigns will be on the road this week with Trump heading to North Carolina while Harris will be in Maryland with President Joe Biden.