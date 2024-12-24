A look at local gas prices with holiday travel season underway

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Another busy holiday travel season is underway, so here is a look at how much you will be paying at the pump in northern Iowa and southeast Minnesota, according to AAA.

Starting in Iowa, the average gallon of unleaded is at $2.77 per gallon, which is about a quarter under the national average of $3.04.

Cerro Gordo County is sitting at $2.85 per gallon with Worth County a bit higher at $2.87. Finally, Floyd County is higher still at $2.94. Prices are up about a dime or more from last week but still down 15 cents from last year.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, statewide gas prices have gone up around six cents from last week, sitting at $2.87 per gallon of unleaded.

Olmsted County averages about $2.98 per gallon, according to AAA, while Mower County sits at $2.80, and Freeborn County is at $2.72 per gallon. Statewide prices are down three cents from 2023.