A firefighter’s touching tribute to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11

(ABC 6 News) — The 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was on Wednesday.

It was an inspiring day at the Austin YMCA as Eric Padilla climbed 110 flights of stairs on a stair machine in honor of those who lost their lives on that fateful day.

The YMCA of Austin posted on Facebook that climbing that many flights in firefighter gear takes a lot of strength and endurance, but doing it to honor the lives lost on 9/11 makes it so much more special.

This comes as the second annual Heroes 5K run is set to take place on Saturday in Austin.