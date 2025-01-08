A Chair Affair Gala returning to Rochester for 22nd year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The glamour of the disco era is once again returning to Rochester, and it is all to support local youth programs for the arts.

The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester will be hosting its A Chair Affair Gala with entertainment, food, and an auction.

There will also be a free afterparty hosted by the Rochester Art Center.

The event is taking place on February 22. Tickets can be purchased here.