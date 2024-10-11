$90k raised from Channel One’s Empty Bowls To-Go Fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) – $90,000 was raised from Channel One Regional Food Bank’s 20th annual Empty Bowls To-Go fundraiser.

The event happened earlier this week in Rochester on October 8 and 9.

According to a press release, Empty Bowls To-Go gave participants a to-go style experience. This included gourmet soups and bread from five local restaurants as well as hand-painted bowls.

The funds raised from this year’s Empty Bowls To-Go equals approximately 224,500 meals, according to the release. Channel One says this will support its mission to strengthen food access and build healthy communities in its region.

To learn more about Channel One and its programs, click here.