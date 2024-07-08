76-year-old Rochester woman scammed out of $20k

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester woman lost $20,000 in an online scam, according to Rochester Police Department (RPD).

According to RPD, the woman searched Google for help on accessing her Facebook account. Online, she found a supposed “helpdesk number,” and called it. The area code was based in Kentucky.

A man with a “foreign accent” spoke to the woman, according to the report, and instructed her to provide him remote access to her device. The man told the woman “he was going to check her apps for anything suspicious.”

The RPD report goes on to state the man somehow managed to transfer $20,000 from the Rochester woman’s bank account.

It is unclear if the woman provided the man with her login information or if she was already logged or had her password information saved on that device.

Rochester Police Department says the woman is working with her bank in an attempt to recover the funds.