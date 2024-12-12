65 years later, Albert Lea remembers Wilson meatpacker strike

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Exhibits at the History Center of Freeborn County are all that remains of the Wilson & Company Meatpacking plant, which was destroyed by fire in the early 2000’s.

A display of meat hooks, cleavers and other implements used from the plants’ opening in 1916 through its heyday in the early 20th century show that the work of butchering and processing hogs is no picnic.

“It was really hard work,” said Jim Haney, who instructs social studies at Albert Lea Schools. “There were injuries that did take place, of course a lot of the protections were not yet put in place to protect the worker from injuries, overwork.”

On September 1, 1959, the contract between workers at the Wilson & Company meatpacking plant in Albert Lea and their bargaining agent, the United Packing House Workers of America (UPWA), expired.

On November 1, 1100 workers at the plant elected to go on strike; protesting mandatory overtime, among other grievances with the company.

Reports from The Albert Lea Tribune published at the time, acts of violence began to pop up and Governor Orville Freeman declared martial law in Albert Lea and ordered the Wilson plant to close immediately.

“It obviously divided the city,” said Haney, “Many people thought that the governor overstepped his bounds coming in, in levying martial law.”

It took until December 28 and an act from a Federal District court action which found exactly that, and reversed Freeman’s order, deeming that he had exceeded his authority by ordering the plant’s closure.

Tense negotiations resumed, and didn’t conclude until a compromise that included eliminating mandatory overtime (but not, as the union initially demanded, a safeguard against losing their job to automation) on February 28, 1960.

“Their efforts helped today’s worker,” said Haney of the strikers.