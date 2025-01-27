6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Food prep on a budget

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a popular thing to do year-round: preparing an entire week’s worth of meals at once.

It might sound challenging, but it doesn’t have to be. The right tips and tools can make a big difference for your health and your wallet.

Consumer Reports shares some practical recommendations to help you get started.

A visit to the doctor was a wake-up call for Raul Urbina.

“He said that now you need to just change your diet drastically because you’re gaining weight, so your blood pressure has been compromised,” Urbina said.

Raul found that meal prepping made it easier for him to eat healthier.

“You’re saving money and time and getting the benefits of being healthy,” Urbina said.

To kick off successful meal prepping, CR has some tips. Start by planning your meals for the whole week.

Make a shopping list. Shop in person, since some research shows you spend less when shopping in the store versus online but stick to your list.

Another way to save – skip the name brands, CR’s Amy Keating said.

“Consider buying supermarket brands or from discount stores,” Keating said. “Their own brands can save you money, plus many store brands taste just as good as—or even better than—the well-known brands.”

Use a store loyalty card. Many grocery chains offer special deals and even let you earn rewards. And don’t forget to check their shopping app for weekly sales and digital-only coupons to save even more!

When you’re ready to prepare your meals, the right tools in your kitchen can make the process faster and easier.

CR recommends this Cosori air fryer perfect for tight counter spaces, and it’s also super easy to clean and use.

“Countertop appliances can save time in the kitchen,” Keating said. “An air fryer lets you roast, bake or fry with little fat, perfect for quick meals like chicken and veggies. A multi-cooker is ideal for cooking legumes, a cheap and healthful protein source.”

Whether you’re looking to eat healthier, save money, or maybe both, keeping these tips in mind can help you on your journey.

“Now I feel lighter, so you feel more energetic, and you want to just do more and more and more every day,” Urbina said.

Using a cash-back credit card for groceries can save you money. Just be sure to pay off the balance each month to avoid high interest rates.