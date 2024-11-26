50th anniversary of Here Comes Santa Claus coming to Downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — For the 50th year in a row, the Santa Tracker is showing that Santa Claus will once again land atop Old City Hall in downtown Rochester and be rescued from the rooftop by the Rochester Fire Department.

Here Comes Santa Claus presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance, Altra Federal Credit Union, Olmsted Medical Center, and Black Swan Living, will usher in the holiday season in downtown Rochester on November 29.

“It’s always fun to see kids… and their parents, light up when Santa makes his first appearance in Rochester atop Old City Hall,” RDA’s Executive Director, Shawn Fagan said via a press release. “Having Santa arrive in the heart of Rochester, and now to celebrate 50 years of this magical event, is incredible! Adding to this beloved holiday tradition, we’re thrilled to have Bella Voce girls choir lead us in carols at the Peace Plaza Tree Lighting this year too.”

Here is a look at the schedule of events: