4th victim in Iowa metal pipe beating dies; suspect facing new murder charge

(KCRG) – Prosecutors have now charged Luke Truesdell, 34, of Marion, of a fourth murder charge. He was arraigned Monday morning at the Linn County Courthouse.

The Linn County Sheriff announced Sunday the fourth victim, Brent Brown of Marion, died in the hospital on Friday.

Truesdell is now charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Officials said the attack happened on Wednesday, where police found three people – Romondus Cooper, Keonna Ryan and Amanda Parker – dead in an out building at the 3600 block of East Otter Road in northern Linn County. The fourth victim, Brown was flown to the hospital with critical condition.

Investigators said Truesdell admitted to beating four people with a metal pipe.

The investigation into this incident is still on going.