4th annual “A Holiday of Hope” gala

(ABC 6 News) — There is something about the holidays that instills a renewed sense of hope in most people.

However, when someone is struggling, there is not much hope to be found.

That is where The Landing MN comes in, and one of the ways they do that is with their Holiday of Hope gala.

On Thursday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with Holly Fifield who founded The Landing MN with her husband, Dan, to learn learn more about the gala.

The gala is taking place on December 6 from 5:30-10 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. A program and dancing will follow.

Learn more about the gala by watching the video above or by clicking here.