40 grams of cocaine found in Rochester drug bust

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office announced a narcotics investigation located 40 grams of crack cocaine and powder cocaine Friday.

The investigation led to a search warrant being executed in the 800 block of Diamond Ridge Lane NW, in Rochester.

Abdikadar Ali, 25, of Rochester was arrested.

Charges being recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office include 1st-degree controlled substance sales, 2nd-degree controlled substance possession, 5th-degree controlled substance possession and 5th-degree controlled substance sales.

Ali was lodged in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center awaiting arraignment.