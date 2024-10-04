$37.8 million investment made into affordable housing in Minnesota

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — A new investment is being made into affordable housing for Minnesotans.

The money is headed to communities with populations of 30,000 or less. This includes the 38-unit Bridgeview Apartments complex in Zumbrota and the 14-unit Grand Street apartment complex in Chatfield.

There will also be 95 new apartments being constructed in Steele County, 14 in Winona, and 50 in Wabasha.