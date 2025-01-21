3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Three Israeli hostages are now back home in Israel after being released from Hamas captivity.

This comes as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is holding after going into effect on Sunday. Families of hostages gathered in Israel while some are still waiting for their relatives in Hamas captivity.

Israel also released 90 Palestinian prisoners. The next hostage release is expected on Saturday.

Under this first phase, nearly 2000 Palestinian prisoners and a gradual release of 33 Israeli hostages are expected over the next six weeks.