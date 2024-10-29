$3 billion investment headed to ports in 24 states

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, President Joe Biden stood before the sight of the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse to announce a new investment into America’s ports.

Nearly $3 billion will be headed to 24 states in order to help electrify port infrastructure. According to the president, the money will also reduce pollution while supporting about 40,000 union jobs.

“For too long, they’ve run on fossil fuels and aging infrastructure, putting workers at risk and exposing nearby communities to dangerous pollution,” Biden said.

This announcement comes just after a work stoppage earlier this month at dozens of the country’s most critical ports.

The union Longshoreman’s said a strike could resume in 2025 if a new agreement is reached with the U.S. Maritime Alliance.