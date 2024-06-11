2nd billboard put up in Mason City to commemorate Jodi Huisentruit’s birthday

(ABC 6 News) – A second billboard has been put up in Mason City, Iowa, to commemorate missing news anchor, Jodi Huisentruit, just days after her birthday.

The billboard was donated through Reagan Outdoor Advertising alongside eastbound Highway 122/US 18 near the Mason City Airport.

The message reads, “Don’t sit in silence…the time to talk is NOW.”

In 2018, there were four billboards throughout Mason City to mark Jodi’s would-be 50th birthday.

Jodi would have been 56 years old on June 5, 2024.

The FindJodi team will be hosting another memorial event on June 27th, the day Jodi disappeared, to honor her and appeal for new information. It will also include a message from Jodi’s family, according to the FindJodi team.