$22 million headed to East Palestine community after train derailment settlement

(ABC 6 News) — In Ohio, a settlement has been reached between East Palestine and Norfolk Southern after a fiery train derailment two years ago.

About 50 cars derailed and 11 of them were transporting hazardous materials.

In a joint statement, they have agreed to a settlement of $22 million that “resolved all claims by the village.”

It goes on to say the money will be used “for priorities identified by the Village of East Palestine.”

Norfolk Southern has already paid over $13 million for improvements to public infrastructure damaged or destroyed by the derailment.