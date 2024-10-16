2025 Governor’s Pheasant Opener location announced

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Although it may be a year out, Governor Tim Walz has announced where the 2025 Governor’s Pheasant Opener will be taking place.

The City of Ortonville in the western part of Minnesota will be getting the opportunity to host next year’s opener.

“Ortonville offers an excellent location for this time-honored tradition,” Walz said.