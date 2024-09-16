2024 Mason City DMZ Hunt

MC Deer Hunt

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Deer Management Zone (DMZ) hunt begins on September 21, 2024.

The DMZ hunt is done in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with the goal of

helping to manage the size of the urban deer herd. This year, there are 125 antlerless tags available

for the program.

Those interested must possess a State of Iowa hunting license with habitat fee and have Mason

City Deer Management Zone tags sold at Mills FleetFarm, 3200 4th Street SW, Mason City.

Hunters must also present proof of passing proficiency testing upon submittal of completed

application, along with a photo ID. Applications can be found online and dropped off at the Police

Department, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Bow hunting of deer is allowed in the city limits, after obtaining the required licensure, with prior

approval, and application to the Police Department. Applications to hunt on private property must

have landowner approval. Persons interested in hunting city-owned property can complete an

application available on the website and drop it off at MCPD. Generally, city-owned property is

open to hunters around December 1 each year, based on the weather.

Since the DMZ hunt started in 2017, there have been 348 deer harvested in Mason City.

Incentivized tags for 2025 are available again this year for hunters who harvest three does and

comply with sight check requirements.

Further information, or questions, may be answered by contacting the Mason City Police

Department at 641-421-3650.