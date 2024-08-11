2024 Iowa State Fair’s first Saturday breaks attendance record

DES MOINES, Iowa — The record-breaking numbers are in for the first Saturday of the 2024 Iowa State Fair.

128,732 people attended the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 10, making it the most attended day at the fair ever which follows the increased attendance trend that began opening day. The previous all-time attendance record was held by the second Saturday of the 2022 fair with 128,289 attendees.

Grandstand attendance for the sold-out Jelly Roll concert reached 16,001 which undoubtedly assisted in breaking the fair attendance record.

Colder temperatures are expected to greet crowds as the “Fair Fever” takes hold in its first weekend.

Rain opportunities are limited for the time being, with Sunday night into Monday looking to be the best window for scattered areas of showers and storms. Some isolated pop-up storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday and a more organized kick of rain materializes for Thursday.

You can read attendance numbers below to see how 2024 compared to the last Iowa State Fair in 2023, 2022 and 2021.

Next year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 7-17, 2025.