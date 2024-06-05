2024 Iowa Primary results are in for local county races

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday evening saw several Iowa county races in the Iowa primaries, including Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Mitchell, and Worth. Here are the current results for the Republican elections in those counties:

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff – R

David Hepperly is the projected winner for this race, picking up 1,716 votes (58%). His opponent, Matt Klunder, got close with 1,227 votes (42%).

Hepperly is projected to face Democratic nominee Brian Koob in the general election this year.

Hancock County Board of Supervisors – R

Osmund Bud Jermeland is projected to win. He brought in 577 votes (81%) with his opponent, Josh Crawford, falling behind with 138 votes (19%).

Mitchell County Board of Supervisors District 2 – R

In this race, nominee James A. Wherry is the projected winner with 144 votes (69%). Nominee Al Winters picked up 65 votes (31%).

Worth County Sheriff – R

Jesse Luther is projected to win by a landslide with 796 votes (92%). His opponent, Chad Wurtzel, fell short with 66 votes (8%).

Worth County Board of Supervisors District 2 – R

In a neck-and-neck race, nominee Mark Smeby is projected to come out on top with 177 votes (52%). Nominee Richard Scholbrock brought in 163 votes (48%).

