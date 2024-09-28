2024 EduTech Outlook gives businesses and students a chance to see how they can utilize AI

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The growing influence of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are the topics on the agenda as Google teams up with Mayo Clinic right here in the Med City.

The 2024 EduTech Outlook event was meant for businesses and higher education institutions. Organizers say it was not only important to explain how AI is growing in higher education, but also how students can use it in the future.

The morning started off with a technology presentation from Kendrea Ramick, a member of Google. It was then followed up by four students from universities in Rochester hitting the panel to talk about their experiences with AI.

Bob Morreale, the Senior Division Chair of Education in Rochester, says the ultimate goal is to provide students with more immediate information.

“The way in which we’re trying to utilize AI is creating algorithms on collected and trusted data that is then able to provide, generatively, providing responses to the students,” Morreale said.

Morreale says the biggest challenge in getting AI into more curriculums has been trust and an understanding of how it all works.

He hopes that continuing to get the word out can fix that.