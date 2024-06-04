2022 Christmas murder suspect files motions to dismiss new charges, change trial location

(ABC 6 News) – The suspect in a 2022 Rochester murder case filed motions to dismiss his 1st-degree murder charge last week, and also to move his trial out of Olmsted County.

Mustafa Bush was indicted on 1st-degree murder charges in the death of Kimberly Robinson just this year.

He had previously faced 2nd-degree murder charges.

Bush is scheduled to stand trial in October of 2024 — however, in late May, his defense filed a motion to dismiss the 1st-degree charges, claiming the grand jury that weighed the evidence against Bush did not have enough evidence to prove Robinson’s murder was premeditated with intent, or that there was a past pattern of domestic abuse between the two.

Attorney Graham Henry also filed a motion to change the trial venue, claiming it is impossible for Bush to have a fair and impartial trial in Olmsted County.

A hearing on the motions had not been scheduled as of Tuesday, June 4.

Adam Fravel, a suspect facing 1st-degree murder charges in a Winona County case, filed a similar venue change motion and claimed residents of Winona County could not possibly avoid hearing about and forming opinions about his trial ahead of time.

Bush’s motion does not clearly state the reasoning for the request to change venues — just that it would be against the interest of justice for Bush to be tried in Olmsted County.