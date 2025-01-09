20 RPS teachers join statewide program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Nearly two dozen educators from Rochester Public Schools are taking part in a statewide initiative in Minnesota.

The program is called Momentum, and it aims to provide opportunities for educators who teach multilingual students.

Selected teachers from across Minnesota will meet as a group and be given the necessary training and skills to better meet the needs of multilingual students.

In total, 41 teachers from across the state are taking part, with 20 of them being from RPS.