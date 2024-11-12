17-year-old dies after kayak overturns

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A 17-year-old from Minnesota is dead after his kayak tipped over on a western Wisconsin lake.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received reports of people screaming for help on Kirby Lake in Maple Plain Township just after 12:30 on Saturday.

Two people were in the water, and the 17-year-old had not resurfaced.

Several rescue agencies searched the lake, and divers brought the boy to the surface. He was airlifted to a hospital but did not survive.

The boy’s name and cause of death have not been released. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin DNR are investigating.