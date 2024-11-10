The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday morning Christ Community Church held the 15th annual Hope for Cambodia event in Rochester.

There were items on sale from over 15 different small business vendors, along with craft donations from over 100 different organizations.

The goal was to raise money for kids in Cambodia to stay in school and avoid human trafficking, giving them hope from generations of poverty and hopelessness.

“The cost is $220 a year to keep them in school and that’s not much. That’s less than a car payment or a trip to Target, and that will cover them for the whole 10 months. So our goal this year is to raise $22,000 to keep 100 kids in school this next year,” said Amy Majsterski, the chair of Creating Hope for Cambodia.

Organizers plan to continue the event next year.

You can find more details about the event on the Hope for Cambodia Facebook page.