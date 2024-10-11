14th annual Taste of Mower County happening this weekend

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Sunday, it’s time to give your taste buds a treat with the 14th annual Taste of Mower County.

The event is a fundraiser for LIFE Mower County, a non-profit service which provides help to people with special needs.

It takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Austin, and there will be food and wine tastings, a cash bar, door prizes, and much more.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with the evening ending a 7. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

More information can be found here.