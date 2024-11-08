The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- The 11th annual R.A.V.E. event put on by Rochester Area Economic Development took place on Thursday night at Two Discovery Square in downtown Rochester.

It was held to honor three local businesses, a lifetime achievement recipient, and the Rave Warrior of the Year, who is awarded to a person who has made positive contributions to our local economy.

The 2024 R.A.V.E honorees include:

Dr. Atta Behfar and Dr. Andre Terzic, co-founders of RION, Rochester, Minnesota

Michelle Hamilton, founder and owner of Dandelion Naturals, Hayfield, Minnesota

Francisco and Maria Lopez, co-founders and owners of Lopez and Son Construction and co-owners of La Michoacana Purépecha Ice Cream Shop

These businesses were chosen from a diverse pool of new and established small businesses in the Rochester area.

Bucky Beeman, a familiar face from ABC 6 News, is set to accept the Rave Warrior of the Year award for his efforts on the Digital Market Update series.

ABC 6 News interviewed Beeman live just before accepting the award. You can watch that interview above.