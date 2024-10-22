11 University of Minnesota students arrested after barricading Morrill Hall

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — 11 University of Minnesota students have been arrested for allegedly barricading the Morrill Hall campus building on Monday night.

The pro-Palestine protesters displayed a large sign reading, “Money for education, not for bombs & occupation.”

A university spokesperson said the group used spray paint, shattered windows, and blocked off multiple exits.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office assisted the university’s police department in entering the building just before 6 p.m.

The extent of the damage to Morrill Hall is unknown at this time.