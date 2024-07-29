10-digit dialing begins Tuesday in Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Starting on Tuesday, Minnesotans will have to get used to utilizing 10-digit phone numbers when attempting to make a phone call.

This comes as the state is set to introduce its new “924” area code, and after Monday, calls placed after only dialing seven digits will no longer be completed.

Next month on August 30th, new telephone lines or services will begin getting the assigned new 924 code. Current 507 carriers will not have to switch their area codes.

Calls to 911, 411, and 988 will all stay the same.