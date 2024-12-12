Wintry mix arrives Friday night, icy conditions possible through Saturday

Bitterly cold conditions will last through Friday morning. Temperatures will return to the upper teens and lower 20s Friday afternoon. A quiet day of weather is ahead for the majority of Friday, but a storm system will begin to affect the region Friday evening, lasting through much of Saturday.

This one isn’t a major snow-maker, but it will have a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. I think most of us would prefer to have just snow. The likelihood of at least a glaze of ice is high from late Friday evening through Saturday.

Precipitation will vary with this storm at any time and location in the Friday night through Saturday time frame. If you are traveling at that time, expect any untreated road to be slippery. It’s not looking to be a “major” ice storm, but any ice at all will have an impact on travelers through Saturday.

Temperatures will be rising back up to the lower 30s Saturday with highs climbing up to the freezing mark. There is some silver lining with this system. First, there’s plenty of time ahead of it for road crews to prepare. Second, temperatures will be back above the freezing mark by late Sunday morning through the afternoon.

Another storm system is possible on Monday, this one looking to have a minor impact with both rain and snow. Highs should remain just above freezing most of Monday.