Wintry cold set to return next week

The mild warmup that is expected this weekend will be short-lived as another wintry cooldown is set to arrive by the middle of next week.

A storm system will pass to the north across northern Minnesota into the Great Lakes region on Monday. Temperatures are expected to still be quite mild for early December with highs around 40°.

A cold front will slide through Monday night with cold Canadian air surging south into the region. Moisture wrapping around the system along with the cold air will lead to some snow likely across portions of central and northern Minnesota, but that should stay just to the north keeping the local area dry.

Temperatures will only manage the low 20s for highs on Tuesday with upper teens likely on Wednesday before climbing into the middle 20s on Thursday. Night lows are expected to be in the teens and single digits. Wind chills may fall to near or below-zero by Thursday morning.

The cooldown will be brief as there are signs of milder weather returning by the end of the week into the weekend with highs expecting to be in the upper 30s with some 40s possible.