Red Flag Warning until 7pm Wednesday. What is a Red Flag Warning?

The National Weather Service has issued a RED FLAG WARNING until 7PM today (Wednesday, October 2nd). One of the most commonly asked questions we get is, “what is a Red Flag Warning?”

A Red Flag Warning is issued to advise everyone, whether that’s individuals, contractors, or other local government agencies, that weather conditions can lead to extensive wildfires and/or control problems on existing wildfires and controlled burns.

In our case today, warmer than normal temperatures combined with low humidity and a strong, gusty southwest wind are leading to increased concerns for fire danger. The graphics below are showing conditions at 3 PM Wednesday.

Additional resources:

Fire Weather Criteria

Red Flag Warnings via drought.gov