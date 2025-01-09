Weekend snow with accumulations likely

A more potent clipper system will slide through the area this weekend leading to a round of light snow with accumulations looking likely.

This system will be a bit stronger and have more moisture to work with. There is still some uncertainty on the track and exact timing of the system, but snow will likely develop sometime either Saturday evening or overnight into Sunday morning before wrapping up by Sunday afternoon.

Snow accumulations are still uncertain as it’ll depend on the track of the system, but an early look is that many communities in the Weather First area could see 1″ or possibly 2″. Again, this will become clearer in the days ahead once the track of the system gets narrowed down.

Temperatures over the weekend are expected to be near or slightly above average with highs in the middle 20s and night lows in the teens to lower 20s.