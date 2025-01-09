Weekend clipper to bring accumulating snow Saturday night through Sunday

Another clipper system will be swinging through the region from late Saturday through Sunday. This one looks to have a little more punch than Thursday’s system, and not as much competition from another storm system farther to the south. To add a bit of context to that, Thursday’s wave will be lacking moisture as another storm system will be moving through the southern U.S. at the same time.

Snowfall totals, at least from Wednesday night’s perspective, look like they’ll be in the 1-3″ range in parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Parts of central Minnesota should see even more, with potential totals closer to around 5″. Keep an eye on the forecast for the Saturday night-Sunday storm system if you have travel plans later this weekend.