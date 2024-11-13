Wednesday showers followed by dry, mild weather into weekend

A storm system will slide through the area on Wednesday leading to some light showers with quiet, dry and mild November weather expected the rest of the week into the weekend.

Clouds will build throughout Wednesday morning as moisture arrives ahead of the storm system. Showers will approach the I-35 corridor sometime after lunch and move east through the afternoon into the evening, however they are expected to weaken as they do. Any showers will come to an end by around midnight. Rain amounts are looking rather meager with most areas likely getting around 0.10″ or less. Amounts near I-35 may approach 0.25″ with higher amounts further west.

The clouds will keep temperatures cool and near-average for Wednesday with highs around the middle 40s.

Temperatures will climb heading into the weekend with upper 40s likely for highs on Thursday and low-to-mid 50s on Friday through Sunday. Night lows are expected to be in the 30s and 40s. There will be some clouds here and there with plentiful sunshine in-between.