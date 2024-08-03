Showers, storms Monday followed by cooler air

A change of pace is ahead of us next week. We’ve got a couple decent opportunities for more rain ahead, starting this weekend. One round will move in Saturday night, coming to an end by Sunday morning. More showers and thunderstorms look to develop late Sunday and will continue through much of Monday. The primary concern with Monday’s round of thunderstorms is with heavy rain with up to a few inches possible for some, if not more.

Following showers and storms Monday, a somewhat cooler pattern will make for highs in the 70s through the rest of next week. Temperatures may not get out of the low-70s Thursday.