Northern Lights possible Monday night and Tuesday night

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, there is the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights the nights of Monday and Tuesday (July 29th, 2024-July 30th, 2024).

The best place to look is somewhere away from city lights, to the north. Your smartphone camera in night mode is a very effective way to capture the Aurora. If you want to see with the naked eye, be sure to give your eyes a minimum of 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness. That means avoiding any exposure to lights (headlights, your car’s dome light, and no phone screen).